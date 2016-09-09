Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Social News | 9 September 2016 23:00 CET

Government declares Founder's Day a national holiday

By GNA

Accra, Sept. 09, GNA - The government has declared Wednesday, September 21, a statutory national holiday to mark the Founder's Day celebration and should be observed as such throughout the country.

A statement issued by Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, the Minister for the Interior, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the holiday was in commemoration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.

GNA

Social News

I BELIEVE IN THE SUN EVEN WHEN IT'S NOT SHINING. I BELIEVE IN LOVE EVEN WHEN ALONE. I BELIEVE IN GOD THE ALMIGHTER EVEN WHEN HE'S SILENT
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img