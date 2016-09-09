Government declares Founder's Day a national holiday

Accra, Sept. 09, GNA - The government has declared Wednesday, September 21, a statutory national holiday to mark the Founder's Day celebration and should be observed as such throughout the country.

A statement issued by Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, the Minister for the Interior, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the holiday was in commemoration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.

GNA