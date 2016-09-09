Court asks complainant to produce alleged defiled victim

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - A Court in Accra has ordered the Police to produce a 11-year old girl and her mother who have jointly accused one Isaac Tetteh of defilement.

The victim, who is step daughter of the accused, alleged that he (accused) had defiled her on three occasions at Nungua and he was put before an Accra Circuit Court on September 5.

The Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Akwerley Quaison did not take the plea of Tetteh following prosecution submissions that they were conducting further investigations into the matter.

The court, therefore, remanded Tetteh a mason facing a charge of defilement, into lawful custody to reappear on Friday.

However, during the sittings Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire informed that court that the Police had concluded the investigations.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant (the mother) had indicated that victim had confessed to her that the allegation made against the accused person was untrue and they have submitted their statements to the Police.

Prosecution said the statements have been put on the court's records.

The case of Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a mother of the victim who resides at Ashaiman.

The accused person, prosecution said was the husband of the complainant. Two weeks ago, the victim who lived with her biological father at Ashiaman and went to look for her mother who then was in Nungua but did not find her because she had packed out of the house as a result of a misunderstanding.

Due to her mother's absence, the victim went loitering and she was sent to the Police Station by a Good Samaritan who opted to take care of the victim while the Police conduct investigations to locate the complainant.

However, during the victim's stay with the Good Samaritan, she sneaked out on three occasions to ascertain whether she could locate her mother at the house.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Tetteh on all the three occasions had sex with the victim. When the victim was finally reunited with the complainant she narrated her ordeal to the mother.

The victim's mother lodged complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and accused was apprehended while a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

GNA