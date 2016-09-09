SHSs to receive 2015/2016 third term subsidy

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 9, GNA - Mr Alexander Kyeremeh, a Deputy Minister of Education responsible for Pre-Tertiary, has assured senior high schools (SHSs) that they would soon receive their subsidies for the third term of the 2015/2016 academic year.

Mr Kyeremeh gave the assurance in Sunyani when he addressed the opening of the 54th annual meeting of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) on the theme: 'Discipline at Senior High School Level - A Pre-Requisite for Quality Education.'

He said: 'The Ministry of Education (MoE) is in talks with the Ministry of Finance to treat subsidies as part of item one (Item 1) so that we avoid the undue delays'.

Mr Kyeremeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North, therefore pleaded with the SHS heads to ensure timely submission of inputs since the processes governing the financial administration of public funds in the country took a reasonable length of time.

He said the MoE had taken note of those SHSs that did not benefit from the recent allocation of vehicles and hoped that such institutions would get theirs during the next allocation by government.

Touching on the theme, Mr Kyeremeh said students were admitted into schools with either positive or negative character traits but the school environment was expected re-mould and guide the students to achieve quality academic discipline.

He said discipline played a major role in the creation of enabling environment for effective teaching and learning and called on stakeholders to ensure the cardinal principles of discipline was factored into their activities to ensure quality education.

Mr Kyeremeh urged parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to direct their efforts at ensuring payment of fees and the provision of support to schools by their members.

The PTAs must also forge closer ties with school managements to address issues bothering on student and teacher absenteeism and other negative conducts which go against the rules and regulations and code of conduct of the school.

Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Vice President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, who presided, said discipline must be started from the authorities to be emulated by the students.

Mrs Cecilia Kwakye Cofie, the Headmistress of Winneba SHS and National President of CHASS, said CHASS was committed to the creation of a congenial environment that allowed for effective teaching and learning to prepare students for global citizenship.

