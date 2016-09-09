Driver gets 10 years for defilement

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Isaac Adziwoe, who defiled his ex-girlfriend's younger sister at Afiaman, near Amasaman, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Adziwoe, a driver, pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Akwerley Quaison, stated that in sentencing it considered the plea for mitigation by Adziwoe's Counsel, Mr Charles Ofori and the fact that he was a first offender.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the facts before the court are that the victim's father is the complainant residing at Afiaman. Adziwoe also lived in the same area.

On August 17, this year, at 10:50am, the complainant asked the victim to fetch her water to wash his clothes.

The victim spent three hours before returning with the water. The victim had particles of foam over her head and when she was quizzed she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

Prosecution said the victim stated that Adziwoe who dated her elder sister called her on phone inviting her to 'come and see something.'

On her arrival, the victim said the convict asked her if she had watched a pornographic movie before and she said no.

According to prosecution when the victim was leaving the room, Adziwoe pulled her back and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the complainant informed the Police and he was given a medical form to send the victim to the hospital for examination. Later Adziwoe was arrested.

GNA