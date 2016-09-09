'I haven't used violence': Gabon leader Bongo

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during the presidential election. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon's President Ali Bongo said Friday that he had not used or encouraged the violence which erupted in his country after he won re-election last month by a wafer-thin margin.

"I have not employed or triggered the violence," Bongo said in an interview with AFP, blaming the murder and pillaging on "a climate" created by main opposition leader Jean Ping after "a violent campaign of lies and denigration".