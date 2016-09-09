Nathaniel Attoh up for Glitz Africa Most Stylish Radio personality award

Star broadcaster and emcee Nathaniel Attoh a.k.a. Citizen Attoh's nomination for Saturday's Glitz Style Awards in the Most Stylish Radio Personality Category is no big surprise and he could end up picking the award at the colourful event at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

This is simply because Citizen Attoh has distinguished himself with a consistent classy look on the social and formal scale.

Nathaniel Attoh is as a broadcaster on Joy Fm and Multi TV. He is undoubtedly amongst the nation's finest emcees with loads of experience and has effectively handled big events. Nathaniel Attoh has an appreciation for colour and classy apparels, especially suits, and has always left big impressions on all who have come across him in the course of work and social life.

The very versatile broadcaster and MC, is the host of Sports Today on Joy News on Multi TV and also Autograph, a personality lifestyle show on Joy Prime. Citizen Attoh is also the nation's best boxing ring announcer having hosted the Bukom Banku v Ayittey Powers bout and its rematch, as well as Joseph Agbeko's IBO world title bout in Accra two years ago amongst many others.

Nathaniel's suit, traditional and casual combinations for events in arts and entertainment industry have simply dazzled audiences. These include when he hosted the 2015 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards and the launch of the first 3 editions of the Ghana meet Naija Concerts. Others include industry awards like the 2016 Ghana Banking Awards, Ghana Journalists Association(GJA), Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Gong Gong Awards of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG).

Away from work related appearance Citizen Attoh has been consistent with the classy look.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Citizen Attoh said he appreciated the nomination for the simple reason that the team at Glitz Africa had identified something natural. The appreciation for colour and the constant stylish appearance is a natural thing. "I appreciate quality and colour and have an obsession for growing and maintaining a good image."

Citizen Attoh has always had a thing for bespoke designs. "I always love to sit with my tailors or designers have a conversation with them after I have chosen my own fabric and give them the idea. An 90% of the time they are able to replicate my ideas. It is always a great feeling when you put on what reflects your style," he said.

The seasoned broadcaster also revealed that final decisions what what to wear are sometimes as a result of thourought questioning and critique. "I sometimes spend hours making final decisions not necessarily because God has blessed me with variety but because I want what is most appealing and reflects my innate style preferences. Sometimes everyone in my home from my wife to my helps. If i'm picking something up from a shop i ask opinions of other shoppers. But i like it that way because I end up making the best decisions," Citizen Attoh aid with his trademark smile.

