Afotey Agbo’s Brother Killed In Car Crash
The only surviving brother of Greater Accra regional minister Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo has died in a ghastly accident at Ada.
Quaye, as he is known, died alongside two others in the accident Thursday night.
According to StarrFMonline.com sources, Quaye drove his saloon car into a truck carrying scraps.
His wife who survived the crash is currently receiving treatment at the 37 military hospital in Accra.
This is the third time the Member of Parliament is a losing a sibling in recent times haven lost two already.
Meanwhile, the minister is currently in the United States, according to family source.
-starrfmonline