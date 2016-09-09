Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 9 September 2016 19:40 CET

Pay cut for Tunisia ministers in show of 'solidarity'

By AFP
Tunisian new Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (C), posing with the female members of his cabinet, agrees to take pay cuts. By (TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP/File)
Tunisian new Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (C), posing with the female members of his cabinet, agrees to take pay cuts. By (TUNISIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP/File)

Tunis (AFP) - Tunisia's new prime minister, Youssef Chahed, has cut the pay packets of his ministers in a show of "solidarity" at a time of economic hardship, the government announced Friday.

The lowering of "bonuses and privileges" amounts to a cut of around 1,000 dinars ($450) a month for each of Chahed's 40 ministers and secretaries of state, it said in a statement.

The cabinet approved the measure as an act of "solidarity by members of the national unity government with Tunisia", it added.

One of Chahed's aides told AFP the cuts would come into effect "immediately".

Tunisia's new government began work last month with a long to-do list.

The country has been riven by a string of jihadist attacks, including on its vital tourism sector, and the economy has struggled since its 2011 uprising.

Unemployment grew by 0.8 percent last year to over 15 percent and is even higher among young people.

Africa

LOVE is the Law Of Virtuous Endurance.
By: Adokwei Addo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img