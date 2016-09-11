Eighteen outstanding Zimbabweans awarded Chevening scholarships
The British Embassy in Harare has awarded eighteen outstanding Zimbabweans the prestigious Chevening Scholarship funded by the British Government to pursue Masters Degree studies in the United Kingdom.
Ambassador Catriona Laing said:
The potential rewards of being a Chevening scholar are unquantifiable. Not only do scholars receive a first-rate UK education which can open doors in their respective careers, they also join a strong global network — a network they will draw on and contribute to for the rest of their lives.
Chevening scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home. For this reason, Chevening scholars play an important role in building bridges between the UK and Zimbabwe.
Recent scholars have taken in breath-taking views of the UK, experienced Britain’s heritage and history discussed international policy at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and interacted with high profile academics, politicians, and even royals at a range of academic, cultural, and social events. So whether they’re >inside a lecture theatre or not, scholars are constantly learning.
The eighteen scholars who have been awarded scholarships are:
Tendai Muchada - MA Governance & Development
Nqobani Dube - MA Development & Human Rights
Elizabeth Mangeje - LLM in International Human Rights Law
Kudakwashe Magura - MSC Engineering Management
Shamiso Fernando - MPH Public Health
Melody Kutepa - MPH Public Health
Kudzai Midzi - MSC Organisational Change & Development
Tawanda Mashonganyika - MSC Agricultural Economics
Rudo Zimunhu - MPH Public Health
Fortune Nyamande - MPH Public Health
Edward Muguza - MPP Public Policy
Francis Rwodzi - MA Governance & Development
Ruvarashe Nyaruwata - MSC Aeronautical Engineering
Tatenda Furusa - MSC Business & Management
Gladys Hlatywayo - MSC Public Management & Governance
Kety Choga - MSc Statistics with applications in Medicine
Arthurnatious Muzuva - LLM International Banking
Nyaradzai Tasaranarwo - MSC Applied Actuarial Science
The Chevening Secretariat is accepting new applications for 2017/2018 Chevening Scholarships via www.chevening.org/apply from 8 August until 8 November 2016.
There are more than 1,500 Chevening Scholarships on offer globally for the 2017/2018 academic cycle. These scholarships represent a significant investment from the UK Government to develop the next cohort of global leaders. The scholarship also offers scholars the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 46,000 alumni.