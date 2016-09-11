Eighteen outstanding Zimbabweans awarded Chevening scholarships

The British Embassy in Harare has awarded eighteen outstanding Zimbabweans the prestigious Chevening Scholarship funded by the British Government to pursue Masters Degree studies in the United Kingdom.

Ambassador Catriona Laing said:

The potential rewards of being a Chevening scholar are unquantifiable. Not only do scholars receive a first-rate UK education which can open doors in their respective careers, they also join a strong global network — a network they will draw on and contribute to for the rest of their lives.

Chevening scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home. For this reason, Chevening scholars play an important role in building bridges between the UK and Zimbabwe.

Recent scholars have taken in breath-taking views of the UK, experienced Britain’s heritage and history discussed international policy at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and interacted with high profile academics, politicians, and even royals at a range of academic, cultural, and social events. So whether they’re >inside a lecture theatre or not, scholars are constantly learning.

The eighteen scholars who have been awarded scholarships are:

Tendai Muchada - MA Governance & Development

Nqobani Dube - MA Development & Human Rights

Elizabeth Mangeje - LLM in International Human Rights Law

Kudakwashe Magura - MSC Engineering Management

Shamiso Fernando - MPH Public Health

Melody Kutepa - MPH Public Health

Kudzai Midzi - MSC Organisational Change & Development

Tawanda Mashonganyika - MSC Agricultural Economics

Rudo Zimunhu - MPH Public Health

Fortune Nyamande - MPH Public Health

Edward Muguza - MPP Public Policy

Francis Rwodzi - MA Governance & Development

Ruvarashe Nyaruwata - MSC Aeronautical Engineering

Tatenda Furusa - MSC Business & Management

Gladys Hlatywayo - MSC Public Management & Governance

Kety Choga - MSc Statistics with applications in Medicine

Arthurnatious Muzuva - LLM International Banking

Nyaradzai Tasaranarwo - MSC Applied Actuarial Science

The Chevening Secretariat is accepting new applications for 2017/2018 Chevening Scholarships via www.chevening.org/apply from 8 August until 8 November 2016.

There are more than 1,500 Chevening Scholarships on offer globally for the 2017/2018 academic cycle. These scholarships represent a significant investment from the UK Government to develop the next cohort of global leaders. The scholarship also offers scholars the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 46,000 alumni.