The Irony Of Life: When The Saviuor Cannot Find A Saviuor

One of those awkward moments when the mind gets cluttered with too many questions, when the heart feels burdened, troubled and gripped in a deep and stunning silence, leaving you with questions that ideally should be directed to God but then again you are left wondering if asking is a sign of the lack of faith.

Asking these questions and perhaps getting the desired responses are sure to bring me some form of relief from the mental turmoil but doing so in my state of confusion comes with the risk of questioning the all-knowing God. And who am I to do so?

When I was with Zain/Airtel Ghana, I found myself working actively on the Zain/Airtel Touching Lives TV reality show. Among others, I was to write compelling weekly updates on the pair of stories that were screened weekly, making sure they teased viewers enough to stay glued to their TV sets in readiness for the episode that was billed to roll.

That was how I got to know and meet Dr. David Abdulai, the “Mad Doctor”, the man I prefer to call the “Human Saviour”, who stunned the whole of Ghana with his splendid act of kindness and fellow-feeling.

The tale of a survivor:

As a son of a leper (father) and a semi-beggar (mother), young Abdulai “germinated” from underneath rocks/boulders and grew up in a way that clearly defied science and logic.

He was hit by the sad realities of living in the dusty streets of the savanna and the onslaught of poverty related diseases/conditions that eventually wiped off all 10 of his siblings from the surface of the earth, yes, all ten but him. It must have taken a mix and, if you like, a good dose of his “stubborn” survival instincts and providence to endure these and the many nights without food. I won’t be surprised if it became challenging (for him) sustaining the feeling of hope and belief that things were going to turn out for the best one day.

From that dream-killer environment up North, it would sound mysterious that what looked like a dormant seed and a sleeping grain rose to life- first the green, then the trunk and later the beautiful flower on whose nectar the many “fatherless birds” feed.

Abdulai grew to become a medical doctor who was soon to turn literally into the air many breathed and the guy rope onto which many in sinking sand have clung.

The angel of a man

Inspired by his background and humbling personal experiences, Abdulai, (now a medical doctor of no mean status), found his targets in the destitute – lepers, mentally challenged, and indeed the least of persons “nobody” really wanted or cared about.

He felt those were the people most deserving of his attention as a medic. He followed this conviction, resigned his promising job in the public sector, cut off all sources of funding and threw himself back into the savanna to serve the lowly-placed in our society.

If it hasn’t crossed your mind how the mentally challenged feed/survive and what happens to them when they fall sick, these have been Dr. Abdulai’s pre-occupation since the early 90s.

Establishment of the Shekina Clinics: Shortly after resigning his job, he set up what became known as Shekina Clinic(s)- two separate health facilities- from where he treated people (mainly the poor) of all sort of conditions FOR FREE, including expensive surgeries with each of the clinics recording an average of 60 patients daily.

In these same facilities, he housed the people who have nowhere to turn to, many of whom would long have been dead or wandering on the streets in hunger. These, including the aged, visually impaired, mentally retarded, physically challenged, and in fact “social outcasts” of varied shades are the same people he describes and treats as his VIPs.

Food programme: As if the offer of free medical care to the people was not enough display of empathy, he initiated a feeding programme for all under his care. For 24 good years (since 1992), he cooked, went in search of the “mentally deranged’ on the streets of Tamale and served them a meal a day without failure. Even today, his team of volunteers should be in their van roaming the street in search of the hungry to feed.

Xmas Party: While he was growing up, a bowl of “Xmas rice” coming with a morsel of meat (to grease his harmattan cracked lips) was a huge luxury for little Abdulai. That must have influenced his decision to institute an annual Xmas feast for persons who lacked the capacity to “pamper” themselves in line with the season’s demand.

An average of 3,000 people from deprived background are feted yearly in his Xmas party programme that has been running for over 25 years.

Faith under siege:

This man, the same Doctor with that “biiiiig” heart is presently battling what has alledgedly been diagnosed as thyroid cancer.I had a rude shock bumping into news stories and social media posts on his plight.

“Why ! How !!” were the words that gushed out of my mind and mouth. Is it the “Good Samaritan? The ‘savior’ in human form? My role model? The man around whom thousands of lives revolve? I queried myself in a near state of trance. Is God to blame? Are the gods to blame?

That the world is unfair can’t be more evident, I concluded. But could it be that God is testing HIS and OUR fate? Fate under siege, indeed.

Our plea:

Since God can’t be questioned, we can only raise our voice in unison and ask for his intervention. His kind of miracle is what we beseech at this point as a nation. Ghana badly needs the “Mad Doctor” back on his feet, God.

Henking Adjase-Kodjo is an Activist writer and Journalist. He can be reached via [email protected] (@henkingklonobi)