Vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on all and sundry to conduct themselves diligently before, during, and after the 2016 elections in order to preserve the peace in the country.

According to him, he will continue to drum home the need for peace because that is the mainstay for economic and social development.

Addressing the Bolgatanga Traditional Council at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, Amissah-Arthur said his coming to the palace was to seek the blessings of the chiefs ahead of the December 7 polls.

Vice president Amissah-Arthur said the National Democratic Congress is more united than before because its candidate President John Mahama is tolerant of dissenting views, peaceful and accommodating.

He said these traits of Mahama have helped keep Ghana peaceful among its peers on the continent and urged Ghanaians to emulate such gesture.

Amissah-Arthur used the occasion to appeal to all religious leaders and Ghanaians in general to pray for all the political parties and their candidates as the campaigning heats up.

The poll, which is the seventh under the Fourth Republic, is a straight fight between opposition leader’s Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahama.