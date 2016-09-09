Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress has welcomed the 500% hike in the filing fee for presidential candidates in the 2016 elections, but says the amount is too small.

The EC after a meeting with the party’s Thursday increased the presidential filing fees from the previous GHC10,000 to GH¢50,000 while that of the parliamentary candidates was moved from GHC¢1,000 to GH¢10,000.

While the New Patriotic Party has raised concerns over the amount, the ruling NDC says it has no issues with it.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary Razak Kojo Opoku, the APC said even though the changes are in order, the EC should have considered a further upward review of the presidential fee.

“The All People's Congress(APC) led by Dr. Hassan Ayariga gladly accepts to pay the GHS 50,000 Filing Fee for our Presidential Candidate to contest the 7th December 2016 general election.

“The Electoral Commission has done well with such decision but we honestly think that the Presidential Filing Fee should have been GHS 120, 000 because to become the First gentleman of the Land there must be a relatively High standard to comply with.

The Party equally believe that our competent Parliamentary Candidates who are in better position to easily win the Parliamentary Seats for the Party shall be able to raise the GHS 10, 000 to file successfully with the Electoral Commission,” the statement said.