Sudan - Italian books donated to the Comboni Italian Center

The Italian Embassy in Sudan celebrated the donation of a couple of dozen Italian books generously offered by the Publisher Marcianum Press of Venice to the Comboni Italian Center at the Comboni College of Science and Technology of Khartoum. This event is the highlight of "an important joint initiative held by the Italian publisher and the Italian Embassy in Khartoum in support of the teaching and diffusion of the Italian language and culture in Sudan", pointed out Dr. Eleonoire Laudieri di Biase, editor and leader of the project for the Venetian publisher. The books donated by the Marcianum Press will hold an extremely important position in the library of the Comboni Italian Center.

They will provide background reading and research data on various issues like science, spirituality, education, pedagogy, folk tales, and intercultural matters. "This is another important step in the direction of bringing Sudan closer to the Italian language and culture" stated the Italian Ambassador to Khartoum Fabrizio Lobasso, "after setting up the Italian Comboni Center with the marvelous contribution of the Italian community in Sudan - here we are again - hand in hand - to offer new opportunities to Sudanese students to deepen the language and culture of our Country".