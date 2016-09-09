16, 432 New Teachers Posted

All 16, 432 newly-trained teachers from both public and private colleges of education are ready for posting, according to the Ministry of Education.

A statement released on Friday, stated that “we hope the postings would put to rest claims in certain quarters that newly-trained teachers would not be absorbed this year because of the high numbers of graduates as a result of government’s decision to abolish the quota system.

The statement added that “to enhance the convenience of all newly-trained teachers and to avoid the associated risk and financial implications of travelling to regional educational offices to check postings, this year’s postings have been automated. Additionally, appointment letters will be available online to be printed by all newly-trained teachers".

It added: “Newly-trained teachers are entreated from today, Friday, September 9, 2016, to follow the guidelines below to access their postings online: visit www.gespostings.net to check postings by clicking on the ‘newly-trained’ notification bar.

“Provide in the appropriate field your serial number and PIN, which can be obtained on the same website following the instructions provided.

"Newly-trained teachers after checking their regional postings from today are to wait and print out their appointment letters from the same website on 21 September 2016 before reporting to their respective District Directors of Education.”