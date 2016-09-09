Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Nana Addo Donates GHC5000 To Actress Who Needed Help

By Daily Guide

Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to the call of actress Mavis Yeboah known in “Cow & Chicken” TV series as Maame Gyanwaa to come to her aid.

The politician who ran for President of Ghana in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections as the New Patriotic Party candidate on Wednesday donated an amount of GHC5000 to the actress whose 25-year-old son needs urgent chemotherapy treatment.

The cash was given to Maame Gyanwaa by movie producer Socrate Safo and Shirley Ayorkor-Botwe – the Honourable Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuomin in the studios of Pluzz FM in Accra.

Socrate who spoke to Zionfelix.net after the donation said Nana Addo after being informed about the actress' plea gave him the amount to be given to her.

Maame Gyanwaa was reported to have pleaded with Nana Addo to come to the aid of her son, Derrick Yeboah who is amputated.

Derrick, who happens to be the third child and the only son of the veteran actress, has been battling with cancer since February this year.

The deteriorating nature of the cancer led to the amputation of Derrick's left leg. Due to that, he needed an urgent chemotherapy treatment that usually refers to the use of medicines or drugs to treat cancer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

