Zambian poll loser vows to fight on over 'stolen' election

Zambian presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema of main opposition United Party for National Development casts his ballot during the Zambian general elections in Lusaka on August 11, 2016. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP/File)

Lusaka (AFP) - Undeterred by hitting a legal brick wall, Zambian presidential election loser Hakainde Hichilema on Friday told his supporters to "fight to restore your democratic rights" in the wake of a poll he says was stolen.

Hichilema spoke out after the constitutional court this week dismissed his petition to annul results of the August 11 poll, which gave a Edgar Lungu a narrow first round win.

Hichilema has also petitioned the high court to cancel Lungu's inauguration, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The election campaign was marked by clashes between supporters of Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND), and authorities have repeatedly called for calm.

"I wish to announce to you all Zambians that (you should) take up the fight to restore your democratic rights," Hichilema said a press conference in Lusaka.

"From now onwards, we are not just politicians but freedom fighters and we shall ask for our rights to be heard."

Hichilema, a wealthy businessman who has run five times for president, also accused incumbent Lungu of bribing constitutional court judges who declined to consider the challeng saying the opposition leader had missed the filing deadline.

"After Lungu's lawyers saw our evidence they realised that they did not stand any chance and so Edgar bought the judges," he said.

Official results put Lungu narrowly ahead on 50.35 percent against 47.63 percent for Hichilema among a field of nine candidates -- just enough to avoid a second-round run-off.

Lungu, 59, first took office last year after beating Hichilema in a snap election, and has since faced falling prices for copper -- the country's key export -- soaring unemployment and inflation rising to over 20 percent.

At the press conference, Hichilema described Lungu as a "dictator" over the closure of independent media outlets before the August 11 vote.

The high court was scheduled later Friday to hear a case by Hichilema asking for next week's inauguration to be halted.