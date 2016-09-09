Veep inaugurates Upper East NDC campaign team

Vice President Kwesi Amissha-Arthur has inaugurated the Upper East Regional campaign team of the National Democratic Congress in Bolgatanga.

The 15 member team includes the campaign coordinator and MP for Garu, Dominic Azimbe, Upper East Regional minister, Albert Abongo, Baba Kumasi, Benard Bugzor, Moses Asaga.

Spokesperson of the team Mr. Donatus Akamugre, Dr. Stan Kadingdi, Opam Brown, Hajia Zinabu Ayariga and Fastina Abagre.

The rest are; Bawa Ladi, Hajia Christina Alhassan, Alhaji Bomba, Haruna Issaka and Robert Yel-Oni.

Mr. Arthur admonished the team to work with the various constituency and polling station executives to ensure high turnout for president Mahama and all the fifteen parliamentary candidates in the region for victory come December 7.

He tasked the team to resolve all internal challenges that resulted from the parliamentary primaries for victory for the NDC.

On his part, the campaign coordinator Mr. Dominic Azimbe pledge a 80 percent of total votes for president Mahama and hopefully win all the fifteen parliamentary seats.

He said the region has benefited immensely between 2009 and 2015 adding that, the creation of four new districts; Builsa South, Pusiga, Binduri, Nabdam and the steadily ongoing rural electrification project when completed will connect about 982 communities to the national grid to boast economic activities in the region.

Mr. Azimbe added that, the region is benefiting from ten community day senior high schools and when completed to improve access to secondary education.

He said irrigation schemes like the Tono and Vea dams are receiving massive rehabilitation works and when the Temde irrigation project is completed will provide both direct and indirect jobs for the youth.

“The NDC will campaign on our track records, Works on the Bolga-Bawku , Sandema-Wiasi, Chuchuliga-Tumu and other roads are progressing steadily and when completed will make the roads more motorable. The upgrading of the Bolgatanga regional hospital and the Garu district hospital will bring relief to the people of the region” Azimbe stated.

Mr. Azimbe appealed to the parliamentary candidates for their cooperation and impressed on them to pay critical attention at the polling stations since election are won at the polling stations.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana