Agotime Kente festival not political campaign platform - Chief warns politicians

The Paramount Chief of Agotime traditional area, Nene Neur Keteku III, has warned politicians not to turn this year's Agotime Kente Festival into a political campaign platform.

He says over the years, politicians have been abusing the festival platform to propagate their political agenda, thereby swaying people from the objectives of the festival.

Nene Keteku III who is also the Custodian of Ewe Kente mentioned these when addressing his subjects during the performance of Godigbe traditional rites, as part of activities for this year's Agotime Kente Festival.

"I have observed that previous festivals served as a political rally rather than its purpose of exhibiting culture and tradition of our forefathers. The last time I said it, some people misconstrued the information and told the National Democratic Congress (NDC) I said they talk too much during the grand durbar," he said.

He said every community celebrates festivals to exhibit their culture, but theirs has never been so adding, "Politicians rather turn to use the Kente festival platform to campaign and promise projects that are not even feasible in our community just to entice and win votes from residents. We don't want that to happen this year."

Nene Neur Keteku III has, however, directed organizers of the festival not to allocate too much time to politicians but rather give an opportunity to dance ensembles in the area to exhibit pure culture and tradition of Agotime to the rest of the world.

"We know all that what they [politicians] are saying are pure lies, they are lying, it is the game of politics and we are all aware of it...the festival organizing committee must ensure they reduce slots for addresses and give the dance ensembles chance to display to the whole world what our culture and traditions are made of," he stressed.

Godigbe is performed to depict the arrival of the forefathers of the Agotimes to their ancestral home, Agotime-Afegame.

President Mahama who is currently on a campaign spree in the Central region is expected to honor the grand durbar of this year's Agotime Kente festival, slated for Saturday, September, 10.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News