Ghana Oil Revenue Hall Of Infamy Under Mahama: Special For Modernghana!

"... Simply, they used just Ghc19,346,845 to take $6 billion-plus from Ghana.

...We will now call it the Mahama Oil Hybrid System (MOHS) for Ghana, $6 billion-plus far, far away from good economic health for Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana...", (Prof Lungu, 4 Sep 16).

On this Labor Day, and on the occasion of the publication, by Prof Lungu, of the 111th article on ModernGhana , we are proud to present a re-statement of our thesis from that same 111th article on ModernGhana.Com!

Would Dr. Kwame Nkrumah kowtow to that predatory, oil racket of a contract (Ghana Hybrid System so-called) that has thus far siphoned over $6 billion from very hungry and desperate mouths and brains in Ghana?

Nope!

Never!

We will now call it the Mahama Ghana Oil Hybrid System (MOHS), for Ghana, $6 billion far away from good economic health for Ghana.

It is predatory and fraudulent.

But, they all have had the facts and the data!

But they've fooled many of the people, even so-called scholars and intellectuals with Masters and Ph.Ds, even agencies with million-cedi budgets, that it is a very complex and technical area that is reserved to the crooks in Mahama's government and the bureaucracy

Hogwash!

So, they still are mostly a sad lot who never bothered to ask Mr. Mahama the four (4) important, but rather simple questions about Ghana's Oil Revenues in a coherent, logical, objective fashion:

(1) How much is Ghana receiving for all that oil?

(2) How much is KOSMOS and Tullow (and the Oil companies and lobby) taking?

(3) Is Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana receiving its Fair-Share Oil Revenues?

(4) Why and how?

And so, with Ghc2,976,060.00 of DFID money in his ACEP budget, we find Amin Adam of ACEP on his knees begging Mr. Mahama to sign the fraudulent predatory oil bill...

With Ghc2,828,000.00 of DFID money in their budgets, we find PIAC/NRGI have zero interest asking the 4 simple questions of Mr. Mahama and his NDC administration...

With Ghc9,490,685 of DFID Revenue Management money in their budget, we find Ghana Petroleum Commission has no time, and ZERO interest, asking the 4 simple questions of Mr. Mahama and his NDC administration.

Still further, with Ghc4,052,100.00 of DFID money in their budget, the ethically-challenged and severely compromised Ministry of Petroleum and their deputy, Damongo Mutawakilu, are also on their knees begging Mr. Mahama to sign that same fraudulent and predatory oil bill!

It all adds up!

It all adds up to the Ghc19,346,845 UK-sponsored DFID Revenue Management Trojan Horse.

Simply, they used just Ghc19,346,845 to take $6 billion-plus, from Ghana.

The plunder and predatory selling of Ghana's Oil resources will continue until they tell Ghanaians:

Free at Last!

Free at Last!

Free at Last!

Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana now receives its Fair-Share Oil Revenues!

Don't give up until Fair-Trade Oil Share is a reality for Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana!

SOURCE:

Prof Lungu. Ghana Oil Revenue Hall Of Infamy Under John Mahama!

http://www.modernghana.com/news/717321/ghana-oil-revenue-hall-of-infamy-under-john-mahama.html , 5 September, 2016

SUBJ: Ghana Oil Revenue Hall Of Infamy Under Mahama -- Special For ModernGhana!

Brought to you courtesy www.GhanaHero.com©5 September, 2016.