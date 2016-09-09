Trainee nurses in the Upper East Region have warned that the status of allowances will influence their voting for or against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general election slated for December 7.

According to them, they still cannot understand why government has scrapped the allowance that helps them pay school fees and other learning materials.

The trainee nurses disclosed this at the Bolgatanga Nursing training college when the Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Arthur visited the school during a two-day campaign tour.

Speaking at the occasion, president of the Student Representative Council of the Bolgatanga Nursing training college Achire Ibrahim said, scrapping of the allowance has forced some students to defer the course.

Some students who spoke to Citi News said, government has failed to deliver its promise on restoring the nurses trainee allowances and will vote against the NDC if they don’t pay their allowance before the December polls.

A student stated that “Our predecessors enjoyed the allowance but why have the NDC scrapped it, we need our allowance now or we will vote the NDC out in 2016 because the NPP has promise to restore it”.

“We are tired of the many promises about this allowance, all we want is when is the government paying our allowance and how much?, because it will influence my vote in the election” Another student stated.

But vice president Kwesi Amissah Arthur said, government might invite leadership of the various nursing training colleges to discuss their concerns.

“It is a give and take affair, You may want an allowance and may also have a community that needs electricity.

But if the money for electricity is use to pay your allowance, when you go home your parents and siblings cannot be connected to the national grid, so we will discuss the issue and see how government can meet you half way” Mr. Arthur noted.

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories

–

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana