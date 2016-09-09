PNC slams Mahama, Nana Addo for false campaign promises

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) Presidential nominee, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama has accused his two main contenders representing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of making false campaign promises ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's one dam one village among other campaign promises are acts of desperation.

He has therefore asked the electorate to ignore them and massively vote for the PNC to improve their living conditions.

Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama was addressing members of the Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI) in Tamale where he outlined the PNC's vision for Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said the PNC's 2016 manifesto will revolve around three thematic areas of new beginning, new deals and new force.

He remarked that successive governments have failed Ghanaians because the leaders lacked critical thinking and policy credibility.

Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama allayed fears that politicians are the same and pledged the next PNC government's commitment to find local solutions to the nation's myriad economic challenges.

He said government systems will be restructured to avoid bureaucracy as means of enhancing efficiency at all levels of governance.

He decried the increasing levels of corruption at the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This development he noted has affected the growth of small and medium enterprises considered as the engine of growth.

The PNC Presidential nominee promised to reduce government's excessive borrowing from the Central Bank which in his estimation has skyrocketed banks interest rates.

He also raised concern about government's failure to solve the erratic power supply known as Dumsor.

Answering questions from the participants, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama said pro poor government policies such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the School Feeding Programme (SFP) will work again under his watch.

Agriculture

He said premium will be placed on agriculture which is the economic mainstay of most rural dwellers.

“The next PNC government will boost agriculture to reduce the nation's rice import bill by 50%. Government in 2015 spent 800 million Dollars on rice importation.”

“I am assuring you the next PNC government will ensure that the national economy will be held at 10% per annum on agriculture.”

Touching on the theme of the association's 30th Anniversary dubbed, “ASSI @30-Repositioning Small Scale Industries for local economic development,” the newly inducted President, Saeed Moomen challenged leaders of the political parties contesting the 2016 elections to consider SMEs as the driving force of economic development.

He said the association will assess the readiness of political parties to support SMEs which will inform members' decision on the Election Day.

Saeed Moomen reiterated his outfit's commitment to organize peace rallies nationwide to calm tensions before, during and after the December 7 polls.

He thus pleaded with politicians to stop using foul language on their campaign platforms.

Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Lukman Abdul Rahim urged the association's leadership to strengthen its base and membership drive to attract government's attention.

He further encouraged the association's leadership to continue to engage policy makers and politicians to pay much attention to the private sector.

Lukman Abdul Rahim reminded members of the ASSI to take advantage of stimulus packages made available by the NBSSI's district offices to expand their businesses.

The Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI) has a membership drive of about six million.

Beginning with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential nominee, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the ASSI leadership is engaging Presidential nominees contesting the 2016 elections to outline their vision for the private sector.

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana