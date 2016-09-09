Daniel Amateye Anim, Chief Executive of the Institute of Certified Economists, says government is not investing in the right sectors of the country's economy due to political expediency.

He said “there would be no need for the nation to resort to International Monitory Fund (IMF) support if we are able to revamp the manufacturing sector and connect it to agriculture.”

Mr Amateye Anim, who was speaking to BUSINESS GUIDE in an interview recently said “we don’t really invest the monies in the real sectors of the economy because of political expediency.

“The wasted SADA resources, as well as judgment debt monies could have been injected into the economy to support the private sector,” Amataye Anim said.

He called on government to revamp the manufacturing sector by linking it to agriculture.

According to him, a booming manufacturing and agric sector, coupled with oil revenue, would boost the economy and create a lot of jobs for the unemployed youth.

He said, “Until we start doing things right, borrowing will not be out of our development equation.”

Mr Amateye Anim urged government to begin to support the private sector to create more jobs and grow the country's economy.

“If we should maintain the economic fundamentals, inflation will drop and business will begin to see improvement,” he said.

The economist recently told BUSINESS GUIDE that Ghana cannot survive without the assistance of IMF under the current circumstances due to the current economic situation and government’s inability to adhere to fiscal discipline, among others.

By Cephas Larbi

