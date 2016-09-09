GH¢50,000 For Presidents Says EC

Presidential candidates of the various political parties are expected to pay GH¢50,000 to enable them file their nominations to contest in the December elections.

This was revealed at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held yesterday in Accra.

The Electoral Commission (EC) also pegged the filing fee for parliamentary candidates at GH¢10,000.

Nominations will be opened on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, and close on September 28 and 29.

“The Commission will be accepting nominations from presidential and parliamentary candidates on 29th and 30th September, 2016. Presidential candidates are required to pay a filing fee of GH¢50,000 while parliamentary candidates are required to pay GH¢10,000.

“Meanwhile, the commission will consider a request made by some of the political parties for the filing fees to be reviewed downward,” a statement from the EC added.

The statement indicated that as part of efforts towards the holding of the upcoming polls, it would give all the political parties copies of the certified voters' register by September 23, 2016.”

The EC averred, “Exhibition of the provisional voters' register for persons who registered during the CVR, in the prisons, and NHIS registrants will take place on September 9 and 10, 2016 nationwide. Political parties are encouraged to send their agents to observe the exhibition of the voters' register at the district offices of the commission and the prisons. The commission would like to urge all registered voters in these categories to visit the district offices of the EC to confirm their details on the register,” the statement added.

Transmission of results

The tender for the electronic transfer of election results, DAILY GUIDE learnt, has been cancelled.

According to sources, the cancellation was as a result of the bidders' inability to meet the set criteria.