MTN Fete Schools On World Literacy Day

The MTN Ghana Foundation has commemorated the 50th anniversary of the World Library Day to promote the spirit of reading and writing among children in Ghana.

There were forum on reading aloud and quiz competition among some selected basic schools from Labadi and Adabraka Communities held at the Adabraka Community Library in Accra.

Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, Acting Senior Manager, MTN Ghana Foundation, said this day is set aside to celebrate the joy and value of books and reading especially for children across the world.

She indicated that literacy is very important to us and as a Foundation they have executed various projects aimed at improving on the literacy rate and the learning environment of children in the country.

“One of our focus areas is education and literacy is key to the work that we do therefore to mark the day, we are here at the Adabraka Community Library with about 100 children from some selected schools in Accra,” she stated.

According to her, the event is mainly to organize reading clinics and quiz competition for the children, donate exercise books plus writing materials and mathematical sets to the children, and reading materials written by local authors to equip the library.

Mrs. Rhodalyn Entsua-Mensah emphasized that the Foundation has been organizing reading clubs and reading clinics every year with selected schools at the community libraries and some media houses.

Additionally, she noted that MTN Foundation has constructed a number of libraries for some communities and donated books to schools across the country.

She intimated that last year December the Foundation held a party to encourage the kids who comes to read and learn at the community library.

September 8 is International Literacy Day, a day for promoting literacy as a way to empower people and help them improve their lives.

This year, UNESCO celebrates the day with the theme “Reading the Past, Writing the Future,” honoring 50 years of the observance of International Literacy Day and continuing its work to raise literacy rates around the world.

It also notes that this is the first year of implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , which has for one of its goals “ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

One way this can be achieved, says the agenda, is attaining literacy and numeracy among all youth and a "substantial proportion of adults, both men and women."

"Fifty years ago, UNESCO officially proclaimed 8 September International Literacy Day to actively mobilize the international community and to promote literacy as an instrument to empower individuals, communities and societies," UNESCO said in a statement posted on its website.

"Now International Literacy Day is celebrated worldwide, bringing together governments, multi- and bilateral organizations, NGOs, private sectors, communities, teachers, learners and experts in the field.

On this day also International Literacy Prizes are awarded to people with outstanding solutions that can drive literacy towards achieving the 2030 Education Agenda. “This year the focus is on innovation," it added.





