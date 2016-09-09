2016 Polls: Political Parties Oppose 500% Hike In Filing Fees

Some Political parties are demanding a review of the 500% hike in filing fees for Presidential candidates in this year’s election.

At an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, the EC revealed that presidential candidates of the various political parties would be required to pay GH¢50,000 while parliamentary candidates will pay GH¢10,000.

In 2012 however, presidential candidates paid GHC10,000 as filing fees while parliamentary candidates paid GHC1000.00

Reacting to the hike, the PPP says the new filing fees constitute a deliberate attempt by the two main political parties - NDC and NPP - backed by the EC, to block smaller parties from taking part in the electioneering process.

They are therefore pushing for a review of the GHC10,000 to be paid by Parliamentary candidates.

Deputy Director of Communications for the EC Yusif Alhassan Ayuba said the EC will consider the request for a review.

“There will always be an objection by various political parties but this is what the Commission has decided on. The Commission said they will look at it if there is review downwards, they will make it known to the Political parties but as it stands now, this is what the commission has decided on”.

The EC has set September 13 for both presidential and parliamentary candidates to pick nomination forms at its offices. All candidates are to submit the nominations on September 29 and 30.