Youth Network For Peace Ghana Embarks On Peace Roadshow

Youth Network for Peace-Ghana (YNFP-GH), a peace advocacy group has joined the bandwagon to embark on a massive peace campaign trail to promote peace and discipline among the youth ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Network is embarking on a massive road-show campaign in the country together with popular artiste King Ayisoba and other young artistes under the theme “Youth Network for Peaceful Elections.”

This was followed by a Peaceful Musical Concert held at Abossey Okai spare parts with great peace songs and performances collaborated by King Ayisoba and Police Officer Kwasi Ofori of a song titled ‘Biakoye’ and other supporting artiste such as Augustine Nii Adama Lokko Olonguazi a.k.a Boomgiman.

The Chairman of the Youth Network for Peace-Ghana (YNFP-GH), Mr. Michael Ofori Boateng, noted the moment has come for them to educate Ghanaians to uphold the peace and unity we have enjoyed all these years.

He said as we gear towards the December 7 general elections, the Network has decided to deepen the peace campaign by going from door to door educate the youth not to be allowed by politicians to cause election violence before, during and after the elections.

The Chairman indicated a Gabon is currently faced with post elections violence whereas Cote de’voire and other neighbouring countries have had their share of the election violence and political instability with many lives displaced.

He indicated that Ghana is not an exception and therefore efforts must be put in place to ensure a peaceful election in the country devoid of party squabbles.

According him, their campaign for peace will not just end after the elections but it will go beyond to all the regions in Ghana.

He also seized the opportunity to advise party loyalists and politicians to be guarded by vile propaganda and reckless statements that has the tendency to cause public disaffection.

Bance Salifu Yaro, the Public Relations Officer for the Network added that the intention is to distribute over 7,000 fliers and stickers before the December 7 polls.

He noted that the inscriptions on the fliers reads and stickers read, “Say no to violence, say no to tribal politics, say yes for peace, say yes to free and fair elections, let us ensure peaceful elections this year as one people with common identity.

The PRO emphasised that the network is exploring every avenue including the social media to preach the gospel of peace, unity and tranquillity to youth in Ghana.

Bance Salifu Yaro posited that the Network supported the Ghana Police Service with items to increase their preparedness towards the elections.

Ghana’s Albert Apozora Ayisoba known in showbiz circles as King Ayisoba took his fans by storm with some of his hit songs such as ‘I want to see you my father’ and many more.

King Ayisoba, however entreated Ghanaians to love one another and also embrace peace especially in the run up to the general elections.

He intimated that we have only one Ghana and must protect this country with a peaceful coexistence.

In an interview with Officer Kwasi Ofori, Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service who inspired the market folks with his hit song ‘ Biakoye’ advised all and sundry to avoid indecent languages that could trigger violence in the country.

He added that Ghanaians especially the youth must see peace as the basis for development and therefore must never be allowed to be used by any politician to create chaos in the country.

The Police Officer who is also known in the showbiz as Officer Kwasi Ofori featured King Ayisoba, Perppy and Tijane in six(6) languages.

According to him, the song is meant to preach peace to all Ghanaians and the world to be mindful of what they say and use words that will foster unity and love for one another.