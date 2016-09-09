Election 2016, A Youth Revolution: A Battle Between Ghanaians And The NDC

The upcoming election is a battle of our conscience and thoughts. A battle between good and evil, competence and incompetence and above all Ghanaians and the incompetent NDC government. It is a youth revolution: a time for us all to arise and relegate the promises chanting NDC to the bottom.

We must take inspiration from the words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah which calls on on us all to have the courage to dream, believe and do and to achieve the highest excellence and the fullest greatness of man. The youth form a greater part of the country's population and if our futures would be bright, then it must be shaped well from our today.

It's undoubtedly true and a glaring fact that the NDC government led by his Excellency John Dramani Mahama has failed the youth in all spheres of the economy and his governance. The youth have suffered the highest sabotage of their development and self actualization due to the total neglect of the youth by the government.

Every sector of the economy has been paralysed and crippled by mismanagement making things fall apart. Education, employment and health have become luxuries which are only accessible by the rich. It will amaze you the number of students who were not able to enter the public tertiary universities this year though they had admissions. Most of these young ones couldn't come to school due to hike in fees coupled with the harsh economy which makes it difficult to come by money.

Unemployment still continues to run up the hill with no intention of it coming down. It is so frustrating to pay huge sums of fees only to complete school without getting access to jobs. The government argues that people must start up on their own but how can they when it's difficult to get access to capital with interest on loans nearing 35% . There have never been any good news for the Ghanaian youth under the NDC. It's either the cancellation of teachers and nursing trainer's allowances which the president has insisted on not restoring, or rising unemployment rate.

The development of every nation depends on its youth but it's unfortunate that the youth have been sidelined and rejected. The time for a youth revolution is now. A time to arise and save the country from doom is now. Let's not watch the confused Bicycle rider up the hill crash first. We must force him to apply the brakes and save the nation. It is no longer a battle of political colours but a battle between the youth and the corrupt and incompetent NDC government.

That time to go into a journey of thoughts is now. This is the time to reminisce on the our present and past woes under this government and be hopeful of a better future by electing not based on incentives of time but policies of a lifetime.

*A time is coming when mirrors will reflect our pain and struggles and overshadow the seductive gifts that live not beyond the throat and our gullible mouths will refuse to open up to be fed by propaganda and deceitful promises but will be closed in silence of our thoughts on generations unborn that race through our minds. That day, the hungry will reject food, the poor will reject money, the naked will reject clothes. It is that day that we will arise and speak with one voice. For that which binds us is greater and stronger than that which separates us.*

That time is now. A revolutionary wind is blowing. This is a revolution of our minds and a battle of our thoughts. Arise Ghana Youth and fight for your country. Save the future of the youth, save the future of the unborn generation, save Ghana now from incompetence and corruption. Boot out the NDC government which cares not about us come general election.

Asamani Mercy

UCC TESCON WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER

0263640914

Lady Victoria

UCC DEPUTY TESCON WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER

0555386024