Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has asked supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make sure that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not win the December elections.

He told thousands of party supporters in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region capital, that they must spread the achievements of the NDC to secure the Presidency for John Mahama.

“Let’s send the elephant to the Mole Game Reserve,” he said.

Amissah-Arthur arrived in Bolgatanga to a tumultuous welcome from the rank and file of NDC supporters and sympathizers.

Vice-president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur appealed to Ghanaians and the people of Upper West Region to renew the mandate of John Mahama for four more years in order to continue with the “systematic development of Ghana”.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur observed that peace and stability form the foundation for economic and social development and the Mahama-led government has succeeded in sustaining that feat.

He said Mahama needs continuity in his agenda of changing lives and transforming Ghana because the country has seen massive infrastructure developmental projects under his tenure.

He said Mahama cannot develop the whole country at a go but assured Ghanaians that government can provide every community with its fair share of development. According to him, Ghanaians must continue to have confidence and hope in Mahama because his policies are geared towards transforming their lives.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com