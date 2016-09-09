New Patriotic Party (NPP) Running mate for the 2016 elections, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, has mocked President Mahama’s continuous campaign mantra of having built a solid foundation, wondering how many more foundations the President wants to build, especially when he has also claimed that the economy has already taken off.

In the view of the economist, President Maham has only destroyed the robust Ghanaian economic foundation built by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, from 2001 to 2008.

According to the Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the “concrete” foundation laid by Kufuor has been replaced with that of a “straw” by President Mahama.

“The truth is that the foundation was already laid by the Kufuor government. President Mahama has spent the last eight years destroying the foundation and replacing it with a weak foundation of straw which he desperately tries to portray as a concrete,” Dr. Bawumia said while delivering a lecture in Accra on Thursday.

The lecture was themed: “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw.”

President John Mahama, who is on the campaign trail, has argued that he had laid a solid foundation hence need for a second term to enable him to transform Ghana on the foundation he has built.

But Dr. Bawumia ridiculed Mahama's comment stating that he does not deserve another term because Ghana has retrogressed under him.

“According to President Mahama and the NDC, they had laid a solid foundation between 2008 and 2012, and the country had taken off. In 2016, President Mahama is again saying that he has now laid a very solid foundation and he is ready for takeoff. So after laying the foundation and taking off in 2012 one year later in 2013, he is telling us that he spent 2013 to lay yet another foundation and in 2016, he is telling us that he has yet spent 2014 to 2016 to lay yet another solid foundation. How many foundations is the president going to lay?

“How can you go back to lay a foundation after you have supposedly taken off? They really must think that we have short memories or that we do not read. In fact, if you allow President Mahama another term, he will come back in 2020 to tell you he has laid yet another foundation,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

