EC hikes filing fee for presidential candidates by 500%; PPP, DPP furious

The Electoral Commission (EC) has increased filing fees for Presidential aspirants in this year’s election by five folds, a move that has angered some political parties.

At an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting Thursday, the EC revealed that presidential candidates of the various political parties would be required to pay GH¢50,000.

Filing fee for parliamentary candidates has been pegged at GH¢10,000.

Nomination fee for parliamentary candidates during the 2012 election was Gh¢1,000, hence the new charges represent an increase of 1,000 percent. Presidential candidates paid 10,000 the same year.

Although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seem unperturbed by the new fees, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) have vehemently opposed the new charges, desciring them as exorbitant.

The PPP say the new filing fees constitute a deliberate attempt by the two main political parties, the NDC and NPP, backed by the EC, to block smaller parties from taking part in the electioneering process.

The EC has set September 13 for both presidential and parliamentary candidates to pick nomination forms its offices. All candidates must submit the nominations on September 29 and 30, 2016.

Meanwhile, the EC says as part of efforts towards preparation of the upcoming polls it will give all the political parties copies of the certified Voters Register by September 23, 2016.

“Exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register for persons who registered during the CVR, in the prisons, and NHIS registrants will take place on September 9 and 10, 2016 nationwide. Political parties are encouraged to send their agents to observe the exhibition of the voters register at the District Offices of the Commission and the prisons. The Commission would like to urge all registered voters in these categories to visit the District Offices of the EC to confirm their details on the register,” the EC has said in a statement.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]