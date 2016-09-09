The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Germany, Mr Kwaku Anane-Gyinde has dismissed the promise by President John Dramani Mahama to make tertiary education free as empty campaign promise, political gimmickry and out right deception which must be ignored by all Ghanaians.

Speaking on the Bremen-based Ghana Waves Radio, Mr Anane-Gyinde noted that under President Mahama, Ghanaians have witnessed nothing but a litany of broken promises which makes it difficult for the citizenry to trust any pronouncement coming from the President.

Mr Anane-Gyinde explained that all human relations are based on trust as such when the citizens no longer trust the President because he has lost all credibility due to too many unfulfilled promises, the only options is for the people to vote him out and bring in a more credible and trustworthy leader in the person of Nana Ado Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

According to the national organiser, governance under President Mahama has been reduced to an exercise in the art of deception and vile propaganda to the extent that the President at point in time promised not to promise adding “this is how low President Mahama has denigrated the highest office of the land”.

He noted that the least Ghanaians expect of their President is exemplary leadership based on honesty and integrity and asked “when will the President promise to fulfil the promises he made in respect of fixing dumsor, building Ten (10) Teacher Training Colleges across the country, construction of 200 Senior Secondary Schools, One Time Premium for NHIS, stabilizing the economy and job creation”?

Mr Anane-Gyinde observed that President Mahama has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted to keep any promise he makes, hence the promise of free tertiary education is yet another cheap political gamesmanship aimed at misleading the unsuspecting Ghanaian and should be dismissed as such.

He pointed out that the One-District, One-Factory policy announced by Nana Akuffo-Addo and the NPP is a realistic and practical policy that can be implemented arguing that the monies that have gone into the payment of fraudulent judgement debts, Bus Branding, SADA, Gyeeda, Ameri Power deal among others, will be more than enough to finance the programme.

Mr Anane-Gyinde insisted that Ghana with it vast human and natural resources cannot be said to be a poor country adding “our problem is poor leadership, lack of vision and the failure to think outside the box as demonstrated by the NDC under President Mahama”.

The Communication Team

NPP-Germany