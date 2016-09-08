The New Patriotic Party’s running mate, Dr Mahamud Bawumia, on Thursday, August 9, 2016, delivered a lecture on what he called the state of Ghana’s economy.

The lecture was held at the National Theatre under the theme, “The state of the Ghanaian economy – A foundation of concrete or straw” and was chaired by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dr. Bawumia touched on Ghana’s bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), decline in the country’s per capita income, fiscal deficit, infrastructure, agriculture, among others.

He used the opportunity to rubbish President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ supposed achievements in the last eight years, and highlighted on what the NPP will do if given the mandate on December 7, 2016.

Click below to listen to full audio:



By: Citifmonline.com/Ghana