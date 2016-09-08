Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 8 September 2016 22:36 CET

Bawumia’s lecture on Ghana’s economy [Full Audio]

By CitiFMonline

The New Patriotic Party’s running mate, Dr Mahamud Bawumia, on Thursday, August 9, 2016, delivered a lecture on what he called the state of Ghana’s economy.

The lecture was held at the National Theatre under the theme, “The state of the Ghanaian economy – A foundation of concrete or straw” and was chaired by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dr. Bawumia touched on Ghana’s bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), decline in the country’s per capita income, fiscal deficit, infrastructure, agriculture, among others.

He used the opportunity to rubbish President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ supposed  achievements in the last eight years, and highlighted on what the NPP will do if given the mandate on December 7, 2016.

Click below to listen to full audio:


By: Citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

It will be more appreciated if a President plays a variety of styles, rather than just hammering away in the same tone.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img