The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Ghana under President John Mahama has seen a huge increase in public debt by 66 percent in less than four years.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia attributes this increment to “reckless” borrowing and “mismanagement” of public funds which have characterised the administration of President Mahama.

From a debt stock of GH¢9.5 billion since independence to 2008, President Mahama has solely “ballooned” Ghana’s debt stock to GH¢105 billion as at May 2016, he said.

The compound effect of the President’s recklessness, he said “is seen in the magnitude of interest payment” which could have been used to improve infrastructural services in the country.

The former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) made these remarks on Thursday when he delivered a public lecture at the National Theatre under the theme “The State of the Ghana Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw.”

Highlighting on the Ghana's sector by sector performance under the President Mahama-led administration, the celebrated Ghanaian economist painted what he says was a bleak economic situation the country finds itself.

“The net result of the economic policies and declining growth is the unprecedented joblessness and the apparent inability to produce the jobs in the country,” he said.

The unemployment rate in the country is jumping on the rooftop because there are no jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth he noted adding “The World Bank reports that youth unemployment is 45 percent and government is bereft of ideas.”

He wondered why in the midst of the huge money government is enjoying from the oil sector it has less to show for in terms of infrastructural development.

“Data shows that as national income increased in 2001-2008 people at the bottom of the income scale became better off but since 2008 the worst decline has occurred during the tenure of President Mahama,” he said.

Dr Bawumia says the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christin Lagarde, has noted that contrary to other governments, Ghana government borrows for consumption.

Rather than spending borrowed money on infrastructural developments and lifting millions of Ghanaians out of poverty, the government spends the money, he noted.

He says this has accounted for the general hardship in the country and the reason why the country’s power sector is suffering. “The problem in the power sector is a financial problem,” he said.

Dr Bawumia has urged to embrace the policies advanced by NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the downward economic fortunes of the country to be placed on a better footing.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]