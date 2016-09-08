Ex Kumasi Mayor, Yamoah Ponkoh start campaign to garner one million votes for NDC

After his exit, resigned Mayor of Kumasi has teamed up with embattled former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu in working to help garner one million votes for President Mahama in Ashanti region.

Kojo Bonsu and Yamoah Ponkoh have kick-started the campaign with an 80-day door to door campaign in Ashanti Region Thursday.

They started from Mr Bonsu's hometown in the Offinso South Constituency and were accompanied by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) elected members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) who say they have defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Together, they moved from house to house distributing party paraphernalia and touting the achievements of President Mahama.

Mr Bonsu cited ongoing construction of roads in the constituency and convinced the electorates why they need to vote for the NDC to give the President another term.

The campaign is expected to hit Offinso North and move to the principal streets of Kumasi in the coming days.

The former Mayor resigned after intense pressure from the Kumasi Traditional Council on the president to sack him for being disrespectful.

