Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says economic hardship in the country has been a nightmare of Ghanaians.

He says Ghanaians from all walks of life are demanding answers to questions that bother around the worsening living standards.

“There is general hardship the people are undergoing, whether in the marketplace or other places. Everywhere you go Ghanaians are moaning and they want answers,” he said.

The former President disclosed this when was announced as the Chairman for a public lecture addressed by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the National Theatre Thursday.

According to him, Ghanaians are interested in knowing how the current economic challenges would be salvage.

“Everybody in Ghana today wants to know what lies ahead economically, and socially especially,” he said.

Mr Kufuor believes the answers lie in the “analysis and foundation of how our economy stands and how it is being managed rationally and competently.”

He says the country should not find far-fetched answers to prevailing circumstances because the world is an “era of technocracy and solutions.”

Mr Kufuor described Dr Bawumia as an individual who fully “fits the rule of an economist” saying the nation “must count itself fortunate to have him.”

“He is a responsible politician who passes a lot of experience and pragmatism to his audience,” he added.

In his speech, Dr Bawumia said Ghanaians in the bottom of the income bracket were happy as there was a lot to go around during the Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) period under Mr Kufour's administration.

He said the Human Development Index of Ghanaians is also declining under the John Mahama administration adding the government has accumulated the most debt since independence (66 percent).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]