Headlines | 8 September 2016 19:36 CET

Presidential aspirants to pay GHc50,000 as filing fee

By CitiFMonline

Presidential candidates of the various political parties are expected to pay GHc50,000 to enable them file their nominations to contest in Ghana’s 2016 elections in December.

This was revealed at an Inter-Party Advisory Commission (IPAC) meeting held today (Thursday) in Accra. The Electoral Commission has also pegged the filing fee for parliamentary candidates at GHc10,000.

Nominations will be opened on Tuesday September 13, 2016, and close on September 28 and 29.

More soon…

By: Sixtus Don Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Love is a fool's way of saying, "I am all yours."
ft_top_line

