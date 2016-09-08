Presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the 2016 elections in December, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described former President John Agyekum Kufuor, as the most outstanding President of the fourth republic.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who was speaking ahead of the public lecture on the state of the economy by his running mate Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia, thanked Mr. Kufuor for making himself available to chair the all-important event.

“Let me say a big thank you especially to the outstanding statesman whom I had the privilege to serve under both as Attorney General and as a Foreign Minister, John Agyekum Kufuor; who despite the passage of time, is still so committed to Ghanaian welfare and good governance. We are so grateful sir that you've turned up today to chair this occasion for us. I know when I say this; it causes a lot of problems for a lot of people but there can be no doubt that he has been the most outstanding President of the fourth republic. No doubt about it.”

“Thank you all for appearing here today, and we are going on and we are going to win December.”

Nana Addo expressed the hope that, the delivery by Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia would help Ghanaians make informed choices at the polls in December.

“It is important that at this very delicate juncture in Ghanaian history, that we should hear the truth so people can make informed decisions in December 2016. It's clear to me and I hope it's clear to people; that four more years of the Mahama government is going to lead to considerable damage to the prospect of the Ghanaian awakening. And I believe that when Bawumia finishes with us, that fact will become even clearer; and therefore in means that those of us in the NPP committed to advancing and deepening Ghana's democracy, that has been our historic mission; that we have a huge responsibility to persuade our people in all peace and serenity and in dignity to make a historic choice on the 7th of December, to put away the four years of stagnation and backwardness and usher in a new era where Ghanaian prosperity is not going to be confined to a few people in the oligarchy, but spread through the nation and amongst all the people of our country.”

He noted that Dr. Bawumia, an economist and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, was not going to engage in propaganda, but would give Ghanaians the exact picture of the state of affairs.

Before his brief speech, Nana Addo noted that “It appears that wherever Bawumia is going to speak; people will turn up whether at the National Theatre or Conference Centre.”

This comment was in reference to allegations that Government had frustrated the lecture from taking place at the original Conference centre venue.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

