Bawumia Lecture: 4 more years of Mahama will damage Ghana- Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer has warned that another four year tenure of the Mahama administration will do "considerable damage" to Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo told a partisan crowd of NPP supporters who had thronged the National Theater for a lecture that they have a responsibility to persuade the good people of Ghana to "put away the four years of stagnation" under the Mahama led administration and bring into force a new vision, a new party to change the course of the country.

The lecture which will be on the economy will be addressed by the Vice Presidential candidate of the NPP Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Wherever Bawumia will speak people will turn up," he said in apparent reaction to the drama which led to the change in venue of the lecture from the Accra International Conference Centre to the National Theater.

The NPP Vice Presidential candidate was supposed to have done his lecture at the AICC but a day before the lecture, the NPP claimed the party had been told the venue was no longer available, a situation which led to the change in venue.

Nana Akufo-Addo said his right hand man will give a prognosis of what the problem of the economy is, especially when the country is heading to elections in December.

"There will be no propaganda. You will hear the advanced truth on the economy. It is delicate now than ever that the country hears the advanced truth," he said.

He told the cheering partisan crowd that the facts about the economy will be made clearer to the people in order for them to make an informed choice in December.

He said the NPP is committed to advancing democracy in Ghana and called on the electorate to bring back the NPP into power.

Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor who is chairman of the Bawumia lecture.

"There can be no doubt that he is the outstanding president of the 4th Republic," he stated, adding that despite the passage of time he is still committed to the cause of the country's development.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah