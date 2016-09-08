DPS International Fills National Blood Bank

Over hundred people set aside their daily responsibilities and thronged the Delhi Public School (DPS) International, Ghana at Tema to participate in a blood donation campaign.

The exercise taken place in DPS international, Ghana was supported by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, a humanitarian organisation in Dubai.

The blood donation exercise was organized to save lives of patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the country.

Donors from all walks of life who were eager to donate, started trooping into the premises of DPS International, Ghana at Community 25 at about 5:00 am to participate in the highly successful exercise.

At about mid-morning, quite a large multitude had flooded the event grounds, and it therefore came as no shock when it was observed that a total of over 30 Ghanaians and more than a hundred foreigners partake in the blood donation exercise which was sponsored by DPS International, Ghana with support from B5 Plus Ltd, a steel manufacturing company in Tema.

Gulati Pankaj, Rakesh Goyal, Darshan Singh, Balden Raj Arora and many other volunteers also donated to support the worthy cause.

Mr. Gornam Singh, Head of Nirankari Mission, Dubai was highly thankful for the gesture saying that humanitarianism is very significant to society.

He said blood plays a major role in saving lives especially that of pregnant women and is freely provided by the hospital hence the need for every qualified person to donate to the blood bank.

“My visit to Ghana has been memorable and I am impressed with the honesty Ghanaians showed and they are very sociable. I must say humanitarian exercise such as blood donation is very significant to save lives and that is the main reason why Nirankari Mission sees the importance to join,” he emphasised.

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani explained that the exercise forms part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibilities.

“We decided to conduct the exercise in the school for the children to see and also learn how to donate or give back to society as a global awareness creation,” the Director of DPS International, Ghana stated.

He assured health institutions of embarking on this blood donation exercise in the future, indicating that “Blood do degenerate and whether you donate or not it will replenish so this exercise is going to be a routine exercise in the near future and everyone must join to save life.”

The Director of DPS International, Ghana expressed his heartfelt appreciation to participants for their kind support.

A lot of volunteers took part in this noble cause.



