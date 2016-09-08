Posting Of Newly Recruited Science And Mathematics Teachers

The attention of the management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has been drawn to claims that some Regional Directors of GES are rejecting some of the 2,500 recently recruited teachers of Mathematics and Science.

Management would like to assure all newly recruited teachers and the general public of its resolve to have all concerned, including teachers with specialty in Agricultural Science, posted to basic and senior high schools that require their services.

We, therefore, urge calm as the process of recruitment is followed comprehensively to allow for all staff to be posted soon.

Sgd: JONATHAN BETTEY (REV)

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS

For: DIRECTOR-GENERAL