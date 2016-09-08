Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Press Release | 8 September 2016 18:46 CET

Posting Of Newly Recruited Science And Mathematics Teachers

By Ghana Education Service
File Photo
File Photo

The attention of the management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has been drawn to claims that some Regional Directors of GES are rejecting some of the 2,500 recently recruited teachers of Mathematics and Science.

Management would like to assure all newly recruited teachers and the general public of its resolve to have all concerned, including teachers with specialty in Agricultural Science, posted to basic and senior high schools that require their services.

We, therefore, urge calm as the process of recruitment is followed comprehensively to allow for all staff to be posted soon.

Sgd: JONATHAN BETTEY (REV)
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS
For: DIRECTOR-GENERAL

Press Release

"Only the truth that can set humanity free"
By: Ogyeabo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img