GRATIS Foundation calls for equal attention for technical education

GRATIS Foundation is advocating a two-stream tertiary education system for technical as well as vocational graduates and their Senior High counterparts.

Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Asiedu, says it is important to define a clear career path for technical students with an emphasis on academic progression.

“From the SHS, you can go directly to do any institution you want but someone with COTVET certificate II has to go through polytechnic before University,” he lamented.

He argues technical education students should be given the same opportunity offered students in senior high schools for academic progression.

“If there is 3-years for the SHS students, that means there should be the same number of years spent at the second cycle institution for somebody to enter the University for Tertiary Education. That mean if there's three years for the SHS student, the 3-years for the technical student should equally qualify him to be able to change any course in any university in the country not only through the polytechnics,” he emphasized.

Director-General Ghana Education Service, Jacob Kor, charged stakeholders to demystify technical education and embrace the new trend in the field of study.

He wants parents in particular to change their attitude towards their children opting for technical education.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, admitted Ghana’s under-utilization of the technical and vocational sector.

He called for rebranding of Technical and vocational institutions.