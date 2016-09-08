Oracle Continues to Drive Cloud Adoption in Africa

Exchange of best practices and gaining expert insights from top cloud strategists was the key focus for Oracle (www.Oracle.com) customers who took part in Oracle’s two day long ‘Africa Executive Summit’ that concluded today in Mauritius.

Dozens of Oracle customers gathered to understand various aspects of the cloud adoption process including capacity building, innovation, security and the ability to leverage Internet of Things (IoT) for driving business growth with Oracle cloud solutions.

Janusz Naklicki, Vice President of the Russia, Africa and Central Europe, Oracle commented: “Cloud adoption in Africa is growing at a rapid pace as organizations now realise that cloud offers them speed, value and better ROI. Africa is a priority market for us and the Africa Executive Summit is in line with our commitment to further drive this interest and support our customers in Africa in their journey to the cloud”.

The two day summit included a host of information packed activities including panel discussions, customer testimonials and keynote addresses by top Oracle executives including Janusz Naklicki; Cherian Varghese, Cluster Leader, Sub Saharan Africa, Oracle and Deepak Mehra, Vice President – Cloud Architect, Oracle.

Cherian Varghese added, “Cloud technology will undoubtedly drive the next phase of growth for businesses in Africa and and with our completely integrated cloud platform that spans all layers of the cloud, we are uniquely poised to help SMEs, large organisations and governments in Africa transition to the cloud”.