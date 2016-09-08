Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Press Release | 8 September 2016 17:09 CET

Re-Opening Date For Public Basic And Senior High Schools 2016/2017

By Ghana Education Service

The Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) reminds all heads of basic and second cycle schools, parents, guardians and the general public that, the re-opening date for all basic schools remains Tuesday, 13th September, 2016 while senior high schools resume from Thursday, 8th September, 2016.

Heads are reminded to comply with all directives with regard to the collection of government-approved school fees and levies for the first term 2016/2017 academic year.

You are also entreated to take note and put in the necessary preparation for the re-opening of schools.

Sgd: JONATHAN BETTEY (REV)
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS
For: DIRECTOR-GENERAL

Press Release

There are days when the umimportant becomes important.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
