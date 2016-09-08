NDC vows to unseat 5 NPP MPs in Accra

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to snatch four parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region being occupied by members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Out of the 34 seats in the region, the NDC and the opposition New Patriotic Party control 20 and 14 respectively but the NDC is hoping to increase its seats to 25.

The NDC argue that it has worked hard enough to merit more seats in Ghana’s capital city.

Speaking to Citi News Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu said the NDC has put in place measures to achieve its objective.

“In this year's election, we are very hopeful to increase our seats to not less than 25. If there should be a voter turnout of 75 to 80 percent, we should be able to garner not less than 55 percent of that voter turnout in Accra. That expectation is leading us to work towards 1.5 million votes out of the 2.9 million votes on the register which we think if 2.5 million would be voting then 1.5 million should be for the NDC,” he added.

NDC's strategy for election 2016

The NDC has launched its national and regional campaign teams aimed at ensuring victory for the party in the December 7 general elections.

The party has also mapped some strategies nationwide aimed at giving its presidential nominee, President John Dramani Mahama a second term in office including agenda 50/50 in the Eastern Region, one million votes in Ashanti Region, gap one million votes in the Volta Region among others.

