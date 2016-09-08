In my dream.....

I see souls, minds.

I see strong and able men and women.

I see them drink sweat like wine.

I see them struggle at gun point to catch the that single calabash and drink with it.

I see brothers turn into vampires at night and turn into angels in the day.

It is frightening.

I see brothers eat at one point and wrestle at another point.

What a confusing dream!!

I saw my father, grandmother and forefathers. They sat and gave me stories.

I do remember that simple story by my mama.

Son, my days are over.

My struggles are over

I no longer walk a mecca journey for water with my heavy pot and calabash.

I see a brighter sun at night. What a world we have come to see!!

I saw darkness at night, I suffered guinea worm.

The nation is fast changing.

The recent life is joyous but man has no root again.

Our food is full of oil but it is over heated.

It can cause accident and my farm shall see weeds.

My mind shall feeds tensions.

And men cannot take to their heels.

The gun is by the door and I keep dreaming.

Brothers are enemies in the name of power and fame.

Flesh eats flesh.

My wisdom is adulterated with current happenings and I see frustration coming into your face.

In my dream...

My father sits up and take a sip from his small calabash.

He says.

My farm is fertile now.

My land cannot be plundered.

My donkeys are ready to plough. Let the labourers take the cutlass.

Burn the bushes and sow the seeds.

Kill the serpents for they are weak and cannot defeat you.

Check my traps and bring me home, that fat antelope.

In my dream

I see a party.

A big party where... brothers taste the soup and say...

We will go to the farm lands again.

We shall check the trap and bring back this same stars and moon.

In my dream,

I see hopes.

The stars sprawl all over.

The sky shows a big teeth and the sun dances around the sky.

Wake up children of my mother.

Wake up children of my father.

The sun has arisen and it is time to go to the battle field.

I see success and joy chasing us from behind.

Let no brother hit the other.

Let nobody leaves the weakest behind.

Denis Andaban.

