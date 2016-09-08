Outspoken Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobena Nketsia V, has questioned the quality of leadership in Ghana.

He lamented the poor manner in which the country's resources are being managed and the implications for the growth of the country.

According to Nana Nketsia, the persistent mismanagement of Ghana's resources paints a worrying picture of the aspirations of Ghana. He fears the worst for the country if nothing changes and wonders when such a change will happen.

“Sometimes I smile to myself when I hear politicians say I have built this road, I have done this, I have done that. The whiteman did the same thing yet we sacked him, what then is the problem, there must be something else how do you shape your destiny, how do you manifest your destiny as an African,” the chief said at an advocacy forum to highlight oil and gas issues in the 2016 electoral discourse.

The Forum was organised by Penplusbytes in partnership with EIB Election Hub and with support from Ghana Oil and Gas for Inclusive Growth Programme (GOGIG).

-Starrfmonline