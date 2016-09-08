British High Commission sends off 17 future leaders of Zambia

Seventeen (17) young Zambians from diverse professional backgrounds will be pursuing one-year master’s degree programmes in the UK for the 2016/17 academic year under the prestigious Chevening scholarship programme. Hosting the send-off ceremony at the British High Commission in Lusaka today, British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE said:

I am delighted to see so many talented men and women here this morning. They are very fortunate. The Chevening Programme provides an opportunity for leaders of the future to build a global, professional network. The UK has an international reputation for excellence in the field of education and skills. It is a tradition of learning that we continue to share with the world, including Zambia.

I am certain that these gifted young people, upon returning from their studies at some of the finest universities in the UK, will contribute significantly to Zambia's development.