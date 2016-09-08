British High Commission sends off 17 future leaders of Zambia
Seventeen (17) young Zambians from diverse professional backgrounds will be pursuing one-year master’s degree programmes in the UK for the 2016/17 academic year under the prestigious Chevening scholarship programme. Hosting the send-off ceremony at the British High Commission in Lusaka today, British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE said:
I am delighted to see so many talented men and women here this morning. They are very fortunate. The Chevening Programme provides an opportunity for leaders of the future to build a global, professional network. The UK has an international reputation for excellence in the field of education and skills. It is a tradition of learning that we continue to share with the world, including Zambia.
I am certain that these gifted young people, upon returning from their studies at some of the finest universities in the UK, will contribute significantly to Zambia’s development. Further information
Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year Master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers. 1
Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide (excluding the USA and the EU), and over 1,500 scholarships were awarded in 2015/2016. 2
There are over 44,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded
Chevening Scholarships are aimed at future leaders, influencers and decision-makers. The aim is for them to return to their country of origin after their studies.
Applications for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2017/18 are now open and must be submitted online between 8 August and 8 November 2017 at Chevening. Applicants should read the online guidance and be able to demonstrate how they meet the Chevening selection criteria before submitting an application.
UK Government has substantially increased the number of places for Zambians who wish to study in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship programme. Chevening and its predecessor schemes have been operating in Zambia since 1983. Over 200 Zambians have studied in the UK under the Chevening Scheme.
Examples of Zambian Chevening Scholars serving in top positions in Zambia and elsewhere include Justice Florence Lengalenga, High Court Judge; James Kapyanga, former Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications and Chibamba Kanyama, former Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Director General and now working at the International Monetary Fund.
For further information on Chevening Scholarships please visit our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and on this website