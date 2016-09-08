Teachers and students have no excuse to fail - Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister says teachers and students in the region cannot afford to produce poor results as government provides infrastructure and materials for academic work.

John Alexander Ackon encourages them to reciprocate government’s gesture by improving performance.

He made the comments at a ceremony to hand over assorted educational materials to the Regional education directorate in Kumasi.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) regional office took delivery of the items, comprising furniture and stationery.

They include 343,918 boxes of chalk; 63,400 attendance register; 29,925 teachers notebooks as well as 2,200 mono desks and 480 bunk beds.

Mr Ackon handed the items over to Director-General of the GES, Jacob Kor, who received the items for the regional directorate.

He expects the items to make a positive impact on both teachers and students, especially, in the Region.

“Government has done a lot by way of infrastructure, right from the basic school to the tertiary institutions. The government is still providing resources by way of logistics, books, mono desks etc. That alone, cannot guarantee quality teaching and learning in education," he said.

"Looking at this supply system availability of classrooms, availability of infrastructure and logistics; the common line is that, there's no excuse for the teacher and students to fail,” Mr. Ackon added.

Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu Achiaw, said the donation is an indication of government’s commitment to improving education.

“What we are witnessing today is an example of government’s commitment to education. The onus therefore rest on us to deliver to the expectation of the nation,” she said.