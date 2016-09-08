African Court on Human Rights condems attacks on media

The African Court on Human and People's Rights has condemned attacks on the media in Africa as it calls on them to highlight cases of human rights abuses in their respective countries.

The court has assembled 50 top journalists from 25 African countries in Arusha-Tanzania for training on the work of the African Court.

This is part of activities marking the 10 the anniversary of the court and to help promote human rights in African countries.

Joy News' Seth Kwame Boateng is one of the 50 journalists attending the training and has been speaking to the President of the African Court Justice Sylvain who is also calling on the media to respect the rights of people and stick to the ethics of the profession.

He said through the training the journalists will be able to focus more on human right issues so that they will be able to educate victims of human rights to know the right forum to seek redress.

"If the court has been created it is obvious that we have a role to protect human right and we cannot be blind to say there are no violations in our countries.

"We see what happens in our country and we have to fully play our roles.

"He said as a judge of the court, he has experienced instances where some journalists have been jailed because they denounced wrong doing.

"For me I think it is an abuse of the media because the media has to play its role fully for the good of the nation but i also have to emphasize the fact that the media has to do the job properly because some media also abuse others," he said.

