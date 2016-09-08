Driver, 34, Jailed 4 Years For Defiling Daughter, 16

A 34-year-old man Abubakari Bediako has been sentenced to four years in prison for defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The Circuit Court presided over by Judge Ruby Quaison passed the sentence in her chambers Thursday morning.

Bediako, a driver at Amasaman in the Greater Accra region was arrested after his wife reported the case to the Police in November 2015 after she discovered that their daughter was pregnant.

After subjecting her daughter to strict questioning, the teenager revealed that her father was constantly forcing her to have sex with him.

The 16-year-old girl also stated that her father warned her not to disclose their ordeal to anyone. The girl whose identity is being protected kept the incident a secret for fear of being penalized.

She added that her father had sex with her anytime her mother who is a cleaner left for night shift.

He was arrested immediately and charged. He pleaded guilty in court and was convicted.